Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.
Several analysts have commented on VTSCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €72.00 ($78.26) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTC:VTSCY opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $14.96.
Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and manufactures powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility. It offers electronic control units, electronic systems, low-voltage electrification solutions, high-voltage drive solutions, charging technology, and fuel cell technology products, as well as thermal management products in the electric/hybrid vehicles; air management, fluid and evaporation management, combustion and exhaust gas after-treatment, and transmission products; and vehicle access systems.
