VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Short Interest Update

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 702,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $577,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,800.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter worth $106,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZIO traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $8.04. 619,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.86 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

