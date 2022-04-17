VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Short Interest Update

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,960,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. VNET Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $959.97 million, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in VNET Group by 329.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.
VNET Group Company Profile
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
