VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Short Interest Update

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,960,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. VNET Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $959.97 million, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in VNET Group by 329.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

