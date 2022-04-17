Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. Vodacom Group has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55.
Vodacom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
