Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. Vodacom Group has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Vodacom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodacom Group Limited provides a range of communications products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers voice, messaging, converged, broadband, data connectivity, and mobile financial services, as well as contract or prepaid voice and other value-added services to consumer and enterprise customers and telecommunication and other companies.

