Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the March 15th total of 170,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 471,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VLCN opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15. Volcon has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $17.96.
Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($2.65). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Volcon will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Aegis started coverage on Volcon in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
About Volcon (Get Rating)
Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc and changed its name to Volcon, Inc in October 2020.
