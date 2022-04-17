VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of VNRX stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $150.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.72. VolitionRx has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.14.
VolitionRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
