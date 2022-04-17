VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $150.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.72. VolitionRx has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.