Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Short Interest Up 45.8% in March

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,410,000 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the March 15th total of 11,940,000 shares. Currently, 20.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of VLTA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 68,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Volta has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

Get Volta alerts:

VLTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Volta by 413.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after buying an additional 4,687,941 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Volta by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Volta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,616,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Volta in the 4th quarter worth $6,829,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Volta in the third quarter worth about $6,488,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Volta (Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.