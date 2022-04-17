Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Short Interest Down 27.1% in March

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vontier stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14. Vontier has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on VNT shares. Argus decreased their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

In related news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

