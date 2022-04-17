Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $417.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) to post sales of $417.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.57 million and the highest is $438.33 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $379.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE VNO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.42. 1,929,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,652. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 1.23. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,376,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 95.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

