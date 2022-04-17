Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Short Interest Update

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 962,300 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.
In other Voyager Therapeutics news, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $41,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,933 shares of company stock valued at $124,170 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $8.92 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.13.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.35% and a negative net margin of 190.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.