Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Short Interest Update

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 962,300 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $41,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,933 shares of company stock valued at $124,170 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $8.92 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.35% and a negative net margin of 190.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.