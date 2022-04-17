Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.22.

VRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 19,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $57,003.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,907 shares of company stock worth $124,619 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vroom by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,739 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,990 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,245,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,903,000 after purchasing an additional 393,165 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Vroom by 2.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,244,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,881,000 after acquiring an additional 138,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vroom by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,362,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,491,000 after purchasing an additional 683,322 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.68. Vroom has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vroom will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

