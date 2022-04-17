Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Short Interest Update

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the March 15th total of 25,540,000 shares. Approximately 27.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

VRM stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Vroom has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vroom will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Vroom news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 19,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $57,003.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $41,800.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,907 shares of company stock valued at $124,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,739 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,990 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,245,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,903,000 after acquiring an additional 393,165 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,244,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,881,000 after acquiring an additional 138,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,362,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,491,000 after acquiring an additional 683,322 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vroom (Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.