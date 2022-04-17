VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives $66.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSEC. StockNews.com began coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in VSE by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in VSE by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

VSEC stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.33 million, a P/E ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.58. VSE has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VSE will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. VSE’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

