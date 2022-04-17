VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

VTEX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 293,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,817. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. VTEX has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 30.91% and a negative net margin of 48.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in VTEX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

