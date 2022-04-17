W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Short Interest Down 27.9% in March

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.28.
NYSE WRB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,454,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,026. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.56%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 52.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after acquiring an additional 157,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 15.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
