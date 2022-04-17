W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) & RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Head to Head Review

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

38.3% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and W&T Offshore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RWE Aktiengesellschaft $29.02 billion N/A $853.02 million $1.41 30.75 W&T Offshore $558.01 million 1.13 -$41.48 million ($0.30) -14.67

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than W&T Offshore. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RWE Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RWE Aktiengesellschaft 1 1 10 0 2.75 W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus price target of $47.52, suggesting a potential upside of 9.61%. W&T Offshore has a consensus price target of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 40.91%. Given W&T Offshore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RWE Aktiengesellschaft 3.34% 7.94% 1.59% W&T Offshore -7.43% -13.06% 2.92%

Summary

RWE Aktiengesellschaft beats W&T Offshore on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in energy commodities; and operates gas storage facilities, as well as battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About W&T Offshore (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 669,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

