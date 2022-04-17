Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Short Interest Update

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 343,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Wallbox stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 179,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,591. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.85. Wallbox has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

