Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.09.

Several research firms have commented on WMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000 in the last three months. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth $174,040,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,297,000 after acquiring an additional 196,720 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,398,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,584,000 after acquiring an additional 678,401 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,444,000 after acquiring an additional 739,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WMG traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,477. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.