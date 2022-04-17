Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Receives $16.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

WEAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEAV traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Weave Communications will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

