Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Receives $16.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.
WEAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:WEAV traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Weave Communications will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
