Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the March 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of WFAFY opened at $17.81 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $24.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.2537 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wesfarmers in a report on Sunday, March 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 168 Officeworks stores.

