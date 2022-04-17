West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on May 4th

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $10.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $381.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $301.16 and a one year high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WST. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 255,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.