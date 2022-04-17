Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Up 41.5% in March

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the March 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE EMD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 237,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,423. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

