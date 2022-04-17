Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Down 25.9% in March

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.
EHI opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $10.77.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
