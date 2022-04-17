Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Down 31.3% in March

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 75,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 54,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PAI stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $12.99. 16,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,606. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $17.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.