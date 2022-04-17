Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 699,100 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on WMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 820.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMC remained flat at $$1.55 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 167,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,413. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a current ratio of 534.84 and a quick ratio of 534.84.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.