Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $99.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

WAB stock opened at $89.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

