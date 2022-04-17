Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Short Interest Down 28.5% in March

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 675,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,000 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $751,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,090 shares of company stock worth $4,720,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.

NYSE:WLK traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,896. Westlake has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $127.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Westlake’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Westlake will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Westlake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.