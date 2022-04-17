Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE WHG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.36. 9,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,005. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,575,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at $9,933,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 354,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 28,954 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 190,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 51,177 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

