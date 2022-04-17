Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of WHG opened at $16.36 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $140.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25.
Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter.
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westwood Holdings Group (WHG)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.