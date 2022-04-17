Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of WHG opened at $16.36 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $140.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

