Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $345.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

