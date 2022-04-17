Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 773,300 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the March 15th total of 543,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS WHITF opened at $3.41 on Friday. Whitehaven Coal has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It produces metallurgical and thermal coal. The company operates four mines in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in North West New South Wales, three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, and Werris Creek; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

