Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WVVI opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $17.43.

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

