Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives $2,850.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,850.00.

WZZAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Wizz Air stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64. Wizz Air has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $73.60.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

