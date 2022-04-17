Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 920 ($11.99).

A number of brokerages recently commented on WKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.77) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.68) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.73) to GBX 850 ($11.08) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 714 ($9.30) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 702.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 789.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 592.50 ($7.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 979 ($12.76).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

