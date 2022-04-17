Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Up 49.9% in March

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,400 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the March 15th total of 277,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,082.0 days.

WWLNF opened at $38.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29. Worldline has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $96.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worldline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

