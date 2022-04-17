XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Short Interest Up 41.2% in March

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,350,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 13,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of XPeng stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.93. 5,618,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,052,930. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 6.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.49. XPeng has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in XPeng by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in XPeng by 50.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on XPEV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

