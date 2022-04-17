Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of YATRY stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. Yamato has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services for the general public and corporations centering on TA-Q-BIN; and value-added services, such as Cool TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Collect.

