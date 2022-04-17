Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Short Interest Update

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.94.

YUM stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average of $125.20.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

