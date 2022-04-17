Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the highest is $2.72 billion. Yum China posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $11.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 billion to $11.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $13.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.98.

YUMC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.84. 1,392,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,121. Yum China has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

