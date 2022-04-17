Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,480,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,296,000 after buying an additional 163,628 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AAON by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AAON by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 205,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.98. 216,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,972. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.51. AAON has a one year low of $51.18 and a one year high of $83.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average of $67.04.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

