Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. ACCO Brands posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $7.68 on Thursday. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $743.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $531,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,397,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $7,097,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 647,705 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,171,000 after buying an additional 503,957 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

