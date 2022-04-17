Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) to announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.15. Alkermes posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $281,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,289 shares of company stock worth $929,141. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,232,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after buying an additional 3,627,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,460,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alkermes by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,213,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Alkermes by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,453,000 after purchasing an additional 772,964 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.25. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

