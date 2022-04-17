Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) to post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.33. Apollo Investment reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.53 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AINV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth $29,591,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 313,773 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth $3,390,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 440,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 227,575 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 982,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,572,000 after buying an additional 70,831 shares during the period. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AINV opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $846.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Apollo Investment declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

About Apollo Investment (Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.