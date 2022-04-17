Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to Announce $0.97 EPS

Brokerages expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.98. AptarGroup reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $813.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 9.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.2% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 22,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. AptarGroup has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

