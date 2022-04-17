Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.67 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $76.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.00 million and the highest is $77.00 million. Camtek posted sales of $57.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $312.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $315.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $332.85 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $335.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camtek stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,874. Camtek has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

