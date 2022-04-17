Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) to report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Canadian National Railway posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $916,455,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,891,000 after acquiring an additional 721,007 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI opened at $127.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

