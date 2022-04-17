Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Post Earnings of $4.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $4.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.66. Celanese posted earnings of $3.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $15.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.71 to $16.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $18.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,456. Celanese has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

