Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $461.98 Million

Analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) to announce $461.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $510.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $417.97 million. Cinemark reported sales of $114.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 304%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.
Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS.
Shares of CNK stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. 1,782,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,526. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.
About Cinemark (Get Rating)
Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.
