Zacks: Analysts Anticipate City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Post $1.23 EPS

Analysts predict that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for City’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.19. City posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that City will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in City during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in City by 300.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in City by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in City during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $76.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.59. City has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. City’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

