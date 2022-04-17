Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Post Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50. Danaher reported earnings per share of $2.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $10.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

DHR stock opened at $276.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $198.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.47 and a 200-day moving average of $296.18. Danaher has a 12-month low of $237.01 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.60%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

